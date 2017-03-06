Incumbent Elizabeth Pomeroy ahead with wide margin in Pasadena Unifieda s District 5 election
PASADENA >> Pasadena Unified School Board member Elizabeth Pomeroy was leading by a wide margin in the race for District 5, according to early results. After all precincts had reported, Pomeroy was ahead of challenger Matthew “Mud” Baron with 70 percent of the vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|cowboy
|127
|way to go montebello
|8 hr
|montebello dork
|1
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|12 hr
|Well Well
|3
|district 2 not reporting
|15 hr
|suzukisamurai
|1
|gudbye to costco
|Mon
|montebello dork
|19
|California Seccession Movement
|Mon
|actorvet
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Pedro
|197
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC