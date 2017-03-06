Incumbent Elizabeth Pomeroy ahead wit...

Incumbent Elizabeth Pomeroy ahead with wide margin in Pasadena Unifieda s District 5 election

7 hrs ago

PASADENA >> Pasadena Unified School Board member Elizabeth Pomeroy was leading by a wide margin in the race for District 5, according to early results. After all precincts had reported, Pomeroy was ahead of challenger Matthew “Mud” Baron with 70 percent of the vote.

