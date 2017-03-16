In Michigan, The Pasty Isn't X-Rated....

In Michigan, The Pasty Isn't X-Rated. It's A Portable Pie With History Baked In

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Miners favored the pasty due to its portable nature - a small meat pie that could easily be carried into the mines for 12-hour workdays. When Stephen Bosio of Pasadena, Calif., fed his 9-month-old son a pasty, the act felt, by his assessment, more important than it should have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 min Viking Power 20,919
Controversial Opinions Casting Call 1 hr cccasting 1
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 2 hr Well Well 4,522
Impeach Nancy pelosi for lying 2 hr Sarah 5
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr FirstPharts 32,786
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 20 hr Ace Kings 203
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC