Hosp leads early in Pasadena District 7 race with slim margin over Wilson
PASADENA >> District 7 council candidate Phil Hosp took a small lead over appointed incumbent Andy Wilson on Tuesday, according to early results from mail-in ballots. The two men split nearly 90 percent of the votes, with the other three challengers dividing up the rest.
