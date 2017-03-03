High Desert Hangar Stories with Bob Alvis

June 1944, one month before leaving for the South Pacific. Back row, left to right, Terry Spivey, pilot, Bill Blair, copilot, Stan Palmer, navigator, Tom Golenia, bombardier; Front row, left to right, Larry Flood, radio operation, top turret gunner, Doug Myers, ball turret gunner, Bob Langlois, flight engineer, waist gunner, John Sharkey, armorer, tail gunner, Bob Latham, nose turret gunner, and Carl Fraley, waist gunner.

