Herea s what Kaiser Permanente is planning for its Pasadena medical school
This rendering shows the interior of Kaiser Permanente's proposed medical school on Green Street and Los Robles Avenue. Kaiser Permanente is moving forward with plans to replace an old Pasadena office building and parking lot with a state of the art, 80,000 square foot School of Medicine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|12 hr
|pot pie
|3,235
|Ticks on the rise in Chino Hills State Park (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|8
|Jewish Cop Busted Mel Gibson (Aug '06)
|17 hr
|Bob Masters
|392
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|This phartss
|32,808
|Suspected gang member stands trial in East Vali... (Sep '10)
|20 hr
|Dog
|34
|ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho...
|Mon
|spud
|5
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 18
|Assaultin Koochies
|206
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC