Healthy kids brave the shave for sick...

Healthy kids brave the shave for sick ones

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

My oldest son has gotten his haircut just the way he wants it: long on top, so he can spike it or gel it down, with his bangs just the perfect length of Disney Channel surfer-cute. In three days, it all goes away and my bald son will walk around town with his crown lathered in sunscreen and his mother beaming with pride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr AndyPhartss 32,779
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Sat girls gone wild porn 40
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Sat Parden Pard 3
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Fri browninpaloalto 40
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) Fri Paco 132
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Fri Ssk 199
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Mar 4 RichMont Sued 52
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,499,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC