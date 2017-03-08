Healthy kids brave the shave for sick ones
My oldest son has gotten his haircut just the way he wants it: long on top, so he can spike it or gel it down, with his bangs just the perfect length of Disney Channel surfer-cute. In three days, it all goes away and my bald son will walk around town with his crown lathered in sunscreen and his mother beaming with pride.
Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
