Friends In Deed celebrate 10 years of The Womena s Room

Char Bland, a Pasadena Commissioner, poses with Jackie Knowles, founder of The Women's Room, during TWR's 10th anniversary fundraiser on Feb. 22, 2017 at Brookside Golf & Country Club in Pasadena. The Women's Room at Friends In Deed is a daytime refuge for women who are alone, homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

