Free: ArtNight Pasadena
Stroll around the gems of the Crown City, and pay nothing to see paintings, installations, and more, on the evening of Friday, March 10. How does a person best spend the springtime Daylight Saving Time Eve Eve? Meaning that particular Friday that traditionally falls before the Sunday when we spring forward an hour? This isn't a quiz, so here's what we're getting at: The weather is usually warming up, we're ready to be out a bit later, and we're looking to do so in a get-out, see-stuff, be-social kind of way. Add to that list "spend-no-cash," and you have a nice pre-DST Friday night outing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressmen Norcross brother member of Trumps S...
|2 hr
|Town
|1
|Judge orders murder trial for seven in teen's s... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|ivanharo909
|40
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|econ prof
|20,883
|Students stage walkout, accuse Montebello Unifi...
|4 hr
|patosm
|3
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|128
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mar 6
|Pedro
|197
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Mar 6
|Sure Phart
|32,770
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC