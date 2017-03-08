Free: ArtNight Pasadena

Stroll around the gems of the Crown City, and pay nothing to see paintings, installations, and more, on the evening of Friday, March 10. How does a person best spend the springtime Daylight Saving Time Eve Eve? Meaning that particular Friday that traditionally falls before the Sunday when we spring forward an hour? This isn't a quiz, so here's what we're getting at: The weather is usually warming up, we're ready to be out a bit later, and we're looking to do so in a get-out, see-stuff, be-social kind of way. Add to that list "spend-no-cash," and you have a nice pre-DST Friday night outing.

