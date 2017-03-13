Former Power Rangers Star Ricardo Medina Jr. Pleads Guilty to Killing Roommate with Sword
Actor Ricardo Medina Jr. participates in the 2012 Power Morphicon 3 held at the Pasadena Convention Center on Aug. 19, 2012 in Pasadena, California. An actor who played one of the Power Rangers in the kids' television series pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.
