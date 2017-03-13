Former Power Rangers Star Ricardo Med...

Former Power Rangers Star Ricardo Medina Jr. Pleads Guilty to Killing Roommate with Sword

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Time

Actor Ricardo Medina Jr. participates in the 2012 Power Morphicon 3 held at the Pasadena Convention Center on Aug. 19, 2012 in Pasadena, California. An actor who played one of the Power Rangers in the kids' television series pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosie Vasquez take a hint 1 hr X dirty Rosie 3
MUSD Corruption 2 hr Hews Media 1
Professional Protesters reveal themselves 3 hr actorvet 1
battalion chief comes out of the closet and we... 3 hr johnny puente 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr His Phart 32,790
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Wed Ace Kings 203
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. South Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,614,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC