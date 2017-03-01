Following suspected gun battle, Pasad...

Following suspected gun battle, Pasadena police arrest three, recover handgun

PASADENA >> Police arrested three suspects and seized a handgun after gunshots rang out late Tuesday, striking at least one car but resulting in no injuries, authorities said. The shooting, which was possibly a two-way gun battle, took place about 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Garfield Avenue , Pasadena police Lt.

