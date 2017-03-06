Follow live coverage of Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley, Whittier-area elections
Voters leaving and arriving at polling at Masonic Homes of California in Covina Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Voters headed to the polls across the San Gabriel Valley and in the Whittier area today to cast ballots in dozens of local elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10)
|18 min
|cowboy
|127
|way to go montebello
|2 hr
|montebello dork
|1
|Jane Fonda reveals she was sexually abused and ...
|6 hr
|Well Well
|3
|district 2 not reporting
|9 hr
|suzukisamurai
|1
|gudbye to costco
|Mon
|montebello dork
|19
|California Seccession Movement
|Mon
|actorvet
|1
|International Women's Day Los Angeles
|Mon
|USA-1
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC