Flippy is your new robotic burger che...

Flippy is your new robotic burger chef that's actually working in a restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Neowin.net

Every year, we are starting to see more advancements when it comes to artificial intelligence and its penetration into our everyday lives . Now, Miso Robotics and Cali Group have now introduced a robotic "chef" into a restaurant that will be able to assist workers and cook the perfect burger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 35 min Waikiki shyit water 20,886
International Women's Day Los Angeles 1 hr Hillary Vomit 4
"Day without women", rally 1 hr Hillary Vomit 3
$4 Million Gift for Minasian 4 hr Also Disgusted 22
News Deadly Chino police shootout detailed in reports (Apr '10) 6 hr tellinitlikeitis 130
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Mar 6 Pedro 197
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Mar 6 Sure Phart 32,770
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC