Flippy is your new robotic burger chef that's actually working in a restaurant
Every year, we are starting to see more advancements when it comes to artificial intelligence and its penetration into our everyday lives . Now, Miso Robotics and Cali Group have now introduced a robotic "chef" into a restaurant that will be able to assist workers and cook the perfect burger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.
