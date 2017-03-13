Fizzy Titan! Saturn Moon's Mysterious 'Magic Islands' May Be Nitrogen Bubbles

Cassini captured this mosaic of images showing the northern lakes and seas of Saturn's moon Titan on Feb. 17, 2017. The mission's final close Titan flyby is planned for April 22. These strangely shifting island-like features , which NASA's Saturn-orbiting Cassini probe has spotted in several of Titan's hydrocarbon seas, may actually be rafts of fizzing nitrogen bubbles, a new study based on laboratory experiments suggests.

