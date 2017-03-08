Election 2017: Victor Gordo wins re-election in District 5 by wide margin, avoids April run-off
PASADENA >>> District 5 Councilman Victor Gordo will avoid a run-off after winning Tuesday night's primary by a wide margin, according to preliminary returns. The March primary requires a candidate to receive more than 50 percent of the vote to win the election outright.
