Election 2017: Victor Gordo wins re-election in District 5 by wide margin, avoids April run-off

PASADENA >>> District 5 Councilman Victor Gordo will avoid a run-off after winning Tuesday night's primary by a wide margin, according to preliminary returns. The March primary requires a candidate to receive more than 50 percent of the vote to win the election outright.

