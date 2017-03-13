El Monte man rescued after falling 50...

El Monte man rescued after falling 50 feet in Eaton Canyon

PASADENA >> A 29-year-old man was recovering Monday after falling 50 feet while trying to reach the second waterfall in Eaton Canyon in Angeles National Forest. The Altadena Mountain Rescue Team was called just after noon Sunday to rescue the El Monte resident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

