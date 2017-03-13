El Monte man rescued after falling 50 feet in Eaton Canyon
PASADENA >> A 29-year-old man was recovering Monday after falling 50 feet while trying to reach the second waterfall in Eaton Canyon in Angeles National Forest. The Altadena Mountain Rescue Team was called just after noon Sunday to rescue the El Monte resident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mahz
|20,899
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|3 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|GetPhartzz
|32,781
|Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|98
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|tellinitlileitis
|201
|Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09)
|Mar 11
|girls gone wild porn
|40
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC