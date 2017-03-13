Could Leftover Heat From Last El Nino Fuel a New One?
Some climate models are suggesting that El Nino may return later this year, but for now, the Pacific Ocean lingers in a neutral "La Nada" state, according to climatologist Bill Patzert of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California. The latest map of sea level height data from the U.S./European Jason-3 satellite mission shows most of the ocean at neutral heights , except for a bulge of high sea level centered along 20 degrees north latitude in the central and eastern Northern Hemisphere tropics, around Hawaii.
