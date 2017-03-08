Class Act: St. Petersburg, L.A. philharmonic concerts will showcase diverse repertoires
Russia's St. Petersburg Philharmonic, led by its longtime music director and conductor, Yuri Temirkanov, brings two different, meaty programs to Southern California venues. The orchestra is nearing the end of a three-week U.S. tour that ends March 19 in San Francisco.
