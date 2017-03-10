Charlie Rose returning to CBS after h...

Charlie Rose returning to CBS after heart surgery

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Charlie Rose returns to television on Monday, following a recovery from heart surgery he says his doctors told him has been "exemplary." One of three anchors on "CBS This Morning," Rose had a heart valve replaced on Feb. 9. His return was announced on the show Friday.

