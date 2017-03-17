CaltechLive Presents Bella Gaia - a Poetic Vision of Earth From Space

BELLA GAIA, the renowned audiovisual experience lead by director-composer Kenji Williams and the BELLA GAIA Ensemble, will present BELLA GAIA - A Poetic Vision of Earth From Space for one night only on Saturday, April 15, 2017. The immersive event combines NASA satellite imagery, time-lapse nature photography, cultural heritage footage, and live performances of music and dance to form an unprecedented and powerful exploration of the beauty and interconnectedness of all things on Earth.

