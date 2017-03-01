Calif. father detained by ICE while dropping off kids at school
I.C.E agents detained a 48-year-old father who had been in the United States for two decades while he dropping his daughters off at school in Los Angeles, California. Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, a father in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles, was on his way to drop off one of his four daughters at school Tuesday when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wearing police jackets pulled him over and detained him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
