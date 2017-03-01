Bunny Museum and its 33,000 bunny ite...

Bunny Museum and its 33,000 bunny items moving to Altadena

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Candace Frazee, who owns the museum along with her husband Steve Lubanski, is shown here at previous location in Pasadena. FILE The new and expanded museum at 2605 Lake Ave. is just a hop, skip and jump away from its former Pasadena site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Sholyn 20,872
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 2 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 18
MEdications Benzo s opiates and more 6 hr fifi 1
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 7 hr Pedro 195
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) 10 hr Treason watch 14
Possible coyote in South Pasadena (Jun '08) 13 hr Dulce 33
Talk to.me 18 hr Jim 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC