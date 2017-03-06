Bill Paxton died from stroke 11 days after surgery
The death certificate states the actor died from a stroke 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve, repair damage to his aorta. Bill Paxton died from stroke 11 days after surgery The death certificate states the actor died from a stroke 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve, repair damage to his aorta.
