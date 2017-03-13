Artists, volunteers sought for Artspring exhibition

The city of South Pasadena is looking for volunteers to help with the 31st annual Artspring exhibition, running Friday through Sunday, March 31 to April 2, at the South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S. Artists are also needed to exhibit their work in the following mediums: clay, fiber, wood, metals, glass, photography, paper or paint. Sculptures may be submitted in clay, wood, metals or glass.

