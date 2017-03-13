Artists, volunteers sought for Artspr...

Artists, volunteers sought for Artspring exhibition

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Tampa Bay Newspapers

The city of South Pasadena is looking for volunteers to help with the 31st annual Artspring exhibition, running Friday through Sunday, March 31 to April 2, at the South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S. Artists are also needed to exhibit their work in the following mediums: clay, fiber, wood, metals, glass, photography, paper or paint. Sculptures may be submitted in clay, wood, metals or glass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Book aims to prove existence of God (Nov '09) 1 hr love1scent 97
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr WPWW 20,896
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 9 hr tellinitlileitis 201
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun AndyPhartss 32,779
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Mar 10 browninpaloalto 40
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC