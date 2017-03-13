Arroyo Seco Weekend Announces 2017 Lineup
The inaugural Arroyo Seco Weekend will take place at Brookside Park adjacent to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California June 24 and 25. Organizers Goldenvoice has just detailed the eclectic and impressive lineup for the new festival. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes and Weezer have been tapped to headline the event.
