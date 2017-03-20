Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates for ...

Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates for GenMark Diagnostics

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. 3/3/2017 - GenMark Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California wants to secede from the US 4 min Jenny 4
News ICE agents arrest illegal immigrants at courtho... 47 min tomin cali 4
30 Countries Are Refusing To Take Back Illegals... 4 hr lol 2
News America Ferrera Delivers a Powerful Intersectio... 4 hr lol 1
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 8 hr Solarman 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Still phart 32,799
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,684,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC