Altadena man recaptured after mistaken jail release sentenced for 2011 Pasadena murder
PASADENA >> A man who fatally shot another man in Pasadena in 2011, then was mistakenly released from jail while awaiting trial before being recaptured in Nevada, received a sentence of more than seven decades in prison this week, officials said. Steven Lawrence Wright, 38, began serving his 75-year-to-life state prison term Monday following his sentencing in the Burbank Branch of Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to court records.
