Altadena man jailed following Pasadena video game store robbery

4 hrs ago

PASADENA >> Police arrested an Altadena man hours after they say he robbed a Pasadena video game store on Wednesday afternoon. Luis Javier Gallegos, 19, was booked on suspicion of robbery following the 1:45 p.m. robbery at Game Stop, 3401 E. Foothill Blvd. , according to Pasadena police officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

Comments made yesterday: 26,443

