Aileen Hernandez, former NOW president who fought for women's and

National Organization of Women, Aileen Hernandez of the television show Makers: Women Who Make America' speaks onstage during the PBS Portion- Day 2 of the 2013 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 15, 2013 in Pasadena, California. National Organization of Women, Aileen Hernandez of the television show Makers: Women Who Make America' speaks onstage during the PBS Portion- Day 2 of the 2013 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour Aileen Hernandez, a founding member and former president of the National Organization for Women who spent decades on the vanguard of the sometimes competing feminist and civil rights movements, died Feb. 13 at a memory-care facility in Tustin, California.

