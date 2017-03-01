Aileen Hernandez, former NOW president who fought for women's and
National Organization of Women, Aileen Hernandez of the television show Makers: Women Who Make America' speaks onstage during the PBS Portion- Day 2 of the 2013 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel on January 15, 2013 in Pasadena, California. National Organization of Women, Aileen Hernandez of the television show Makers: Women Who Make America' speaks onstage during the PBS Portion- Day 2 of the 2013 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour Aileen Hernandez, a founding member and former president of the National Organization for Women who spent decades on the vanguard of the sometimes competing feminist and civil rights movements, died Feb. 13 at a memory-care facility in Tustin, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|L.A. Uses Illegal Methods, Brainwave Tumor ELF ...
|58 min
|Im your Neighbor
|3
|Woodland Hills Neighborhood Watch Use of High T...
|2 hr
|Extech 480823
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|FallPhart
|32,762
|2 Dead After Car Slams Into Tree In Fullerton
|3 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|2
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|5 hr
|MAGA2016
|59
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Feb 28
|BeenThereLostEver...
|39
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Escaped
|304
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC