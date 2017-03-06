a Wea re bigger than Trump,a says daughter of immigrant arrested by ICE near LA school

Fatima Avelica-Gonzalez, 13, center, who video tapped her father Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez being arrested by ICE as he was taking his children to school, is surrounded by family during a press conference on his detention in Los Angeles at Pershing Square on Monday March 6, 2017. Scores of people converged in downtown Los Angeles to call for the release of an undocumented father who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers last week near a school in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.