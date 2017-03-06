a Wea re bigger than Trump,a says dau...

a Wea re bigger than Trump,a says daughter of immigrant arrested by ICE near LA school

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Fatima Avelica-Gonzalez, 13, center, who video tapped her father Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez being arrested by ICE as he was taking his children to school, is surrounded by family during a press conference on his detention in Los Angeles at Pershing Square on Monday March 6, 2017. Scores of people converged in downtown Los Angeles to call for the release of an undocumented father who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers last week near a school in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gudbye to costco 16 hr montebello dork 19
California Seccession Movement 17 hr actorvet 1
International Women's Day Los Angeles 19 hr USA-1 2
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 20 hr Alex 19
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 21 hr Pedro 197
$4 Million Gift for Minasian 21 hr Thoroughly Disgus... 21
HereÂ’s the List: More Than a Dozen Proven Victi... 21 hr Gerald 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,028 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC