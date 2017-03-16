A marriage proposal amid a sea of mini-princesses at 'Beauty and the Beast's' Hollywood opening
Olivia Bustillos, 3, of El Monte poses in front of a wall of roses in the lobby of Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre during the first public screening of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 16. Olivia Bustillos, 3, of El Monte poses in front of a wall of roses in the lobby of Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre during the first public screening of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 16. A pint-sized Princess Belle shuffled along Hollywood Boulevard into El Capitan Theatre, carefully lifting the hem of her voluminous yellow skirt to keep it from dragging along the Walk of Fame. She was quickly lost in a sea of identical mini-princesses and their parents at the Disney-owned theater Thursday night.
