A marriage proposal amid a sea of min...

A marriage proposal amid a sea of mini-princesses at 'Beauty and the Beast's' Hollywood opening

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Olivia Bustillos, 3, of El Monte poses in front of a wall of roses in the lobby of Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre during the first public screening of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 16. Olivia Bustillos, 3, of El Monte poses in front of a wall of roses in the lobby of Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre during the first public screening of "Beauty and the Beast" on March 16. A pint-sized Princess Belle shuffled along Hollywood Boulevard into El Capitan Theatre, carefully lifting the hem of her voluminous yellow skirt to keep it from dragging along the Walk of Fame. She was quickly lost in a sea of identical mini-princesses and their parents at the Disney-owned theater Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 37 min Next pharts 32,793
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 1 hr Ssk 204
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 1 hr tellinitlikeitis 4,524
Bowling Green Survivor 1 hr Patrick Swayze 1
Rosie Vasquez take a hint 7 hr X dirty Rosie 3
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC