$30K reward offered in a brutala slaying of retired Diamond Bar couple
Sheriff Jim McDonnell, standing next to Dr. Gary Wang, who is speaking at press conference at Hall of Justice in Los Angeles Wang is the son of Diamond Bar couple Cheng Long Wang and Mei Chu Chung, who were at home when the suspect entered the house, brutally attacked them and stabbed them both to death Oct. 19, 2016. Homicide Bureau Detectives and family members asking public for information in the stabbing death of Diamond Bar couple on October 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|mexico
|20,913
|Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Not Your Hunny
|439
|Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|Hisbabygirl
|51
|Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs.
|9 hr
|Markky
|1
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|Ace Kings
|203
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|HimPhartt
|32,783
|Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09)
|Mar 11
|girls gone wild porn
|40
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC