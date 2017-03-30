$30K reward offered in a brutala slay...

$30K reward offered in a brutala slaying of retired Diamond Bar couple

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Sheriff Jim McDonnell, standing next to Dr. Gary Wang, who is speaking at press conference at Hall of Justice in Los Angeles Wang is the son of Diamond Bar couple Cheng Long Wang and Mei Chu Chung, who were at home when the suspect entered the house, brutally attacked them and stabbed them both to death Oct. 19, 2016. Homicide Bureau Detectives and family members asking public for information in the stabbing death of Diamond Bar couple on October 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 57 min mexico 20,913
News Beltran gets life sentence (Apr '09) 4 hr Not Your Hunny 439
News Slain Norwalk cyclist is ID'd (Nov '09) 8 hr Hisbabygirl 51
Help for Persistent Tim 800lbs. 9 hr Markky 1
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) 9 hr Ace Kings 203
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Tue HimPhartt 32,783
News Two West Hills homes burglarized (Nov '09) Mar 11 girls gone wild porn 40
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,284 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC