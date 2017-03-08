2 jailed following tool robbery at Pasadena hardware store
PASADENA >> Two men threatened a Pasadena hardware store manager with a knife while stealing a tool on Friday before police apprehend them minutes later on the 210 Freeway, police said. Tracy Anthony Ingram, 48, of Baldwin Park and Eric Wayne Browne, 55, of Los Angeles were booked on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon following the 6 p.m. robbery at True Value Hardware, 409 N. Fair Oaks Ave. , according to Pasadena police officials and Los Angeles County booking records.
