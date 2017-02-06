With McCarthy playing Spicer, 'SNL' c...

With McCarthy playing Spicer, 'SNL' cranks up Trump satire

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Yuma Sun

In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, executive producer Melissa McCarthy speaks at the "Nobodies" panel at Viacom's TV Land portion of the Winter Television Critics Association press tour, in Pasadena, Calif. McCarthy lampooned White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, where she taunted reporters as "losers," fired a water gun at the press corps and even used the podium to bash a Wall Street Journal journalist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Dan 20,814
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 4 hr Rose of Tralee 34
Does anybody else use AerioConnect for their ISP? (Jun '08) 4 hr PaulCash 10
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) 8 hr Karelon 303
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun Trojan 32,724
Kristy Asher is located at 3145 Lombardy Rd. Pa... Sun Kristy 1
News Monrovia police and city battle over contract -... (Mar '08) Feb 3 Monrovia citizen 9
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC