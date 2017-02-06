When Pasadenaa s minimum wage jumps i...

When Pasadenaa s minimum wage jumps in July, expect prices to rise, too, businesses say

7 hrs ago

Pasadena >> Businesses will be feeling the pinch when the city's minimum wage rises in July, and some figure they'll have to boost prices or cut staffing to offset the increase. The city's current minimum wage of $10.50 an hour applies to businesses that employ 26 or more workers.

