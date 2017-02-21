What Would Life Be Like on the TRAPPI...

What Would Life Be Like on the TRAPPIST-1 Planets?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

The TRAPPIST-1 system is home to seven planets that are about the size of Earth and potentially just the right temperature to support life. So how would life on these alien worlds be different than life on Earth? Here are some of the major differences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 56 min Eduardo 7
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 1 hr Eduardo 11
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) 1 hr Rex23 118
Los Angeles Metro Brown Line light rail phase tour 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11) 18 hr Barney 14
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Feb 22 ResidentPhartx 32,756
News a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban... Feb 21 spytheweb 4
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC