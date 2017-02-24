Western Prelacy News - 2/24/17

February 24, 2017 Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate 6252 Honolulu Avenue La Crescenta, CA 91214 Tel: 248-7737 Fax: 248-7745 E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.westernprelacy.org PRELATE TO PRESIDE OVER DIVINE LITURGY AT HOLY CROSS CATHEDRAL IN MONTEBELLO ON THE EVE OF GREAT LENT - ARS REMEMBRANCE DAY REQUEIM PRAYERS IN PRELACY CHURCHES On Sunday, February 26, 2017, the eve of Great Lent, H.E. Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate, will preside over Divine Liturgy and deliver the sermon at Holy Cross Cathedral in Montebello. The last Sunday of February is traditionally designated "ARS Remembrance Day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.