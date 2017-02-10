U.S. Commerce Dept. Awards $500,000 to Cal State LA, Biocom Institute ...
California State University, Los Angeles and its partners the Biocom Institute and the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator have been awarded an i6 Challenge grant of nearly $500,000 to fund LABioStart, a boot camp to train emerging bioscience entrepreneurs in the region and prepare them to launch bioscience startup companies. The award is part of the Department of Commerce Regional Innovation Strategies program, which helps communities create the building blocks that foster economic development through new technologies and job creation.
