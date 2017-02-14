Tropicana Atlantic City to host Mothe...

Tropicana Atlantic City to host Mother's Day music festival

Ultra-soulful songstress, Stephanie Mills, with special guest Troop, will be performing live in the Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City Casino & Resort , on Sunday, 14 May at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Stephanie Mills is a legendary Grammy and America Music Award winning recording artist with five bestselling albums and ten Billboard #1 singles. Over the span of her illustrious 35-year career, Stephanie has distinguished herself as a top R&B, gospel and soul singer, and legendary Broadway star.

