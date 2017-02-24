Titanic actor Bill Paxton dies aged 61

Titanic actor Bill Paxton dies aged 61

13 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Actor Bill Paxton attends the 48th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 11, 2017 in Pasadena, California. A statement issued to People by a family representative reads: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery."

