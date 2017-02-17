Three Pasadena men arrested in connec...

Three Pasadena men arrested in connection with Duarte shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

DUARTE >> Three Pasadena men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Duarte that left two men injured, one of them critically, authorities said Thursday. The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 2500 block of Bloomdale Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 1 hr Fools turn 7
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 2 hr visitor 14
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 2 hr jjssxx 33
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 3 hr mtbresident 2
News Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10) 22 hr Elijah 37
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu ShortPhartz 32,743
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Wed Anita Bath 50
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 17 at 5:31PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,797 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC