Three Pasadena men arrested in connection with Duarte shooting
DUARTE >> Three Pasadena men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Duarte that left two men injured, one of them critically, authorities said Thursday. The shooting occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 2500 block of Bloomdale Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|1 hr
|Fools turn
|7
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|2 hr
|visitor
|14
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|2 hr
|jjssxx
|33
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|3 hr
|mtbresident
|2
|Shake-up in Planning Department raises question... (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Elijah
|37
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|ShortPhartz
|32,743
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Anita Bath
|50
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC