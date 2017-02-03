The Latest: 'Glorified firecracker' thrown in restaurant
A California sex offender has been sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering four women during a six month span in Orange County A state Senate panel has approved a so-called sanctuary cities bill that would withhold state money from local jurisdictions that don't hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation Police say a homemade incendiary device thrown into a crowded California restaurant was a "glorified firecracker" that wasn't made to injure anyone U.S. employers added jobs in January at a healthy clip and more Americans began looking for work, a sign that President Donald Trump has inherited a solid job market President Donald Trump has inherited a healthy-looking job market from his predecessor, with the U.S. economy registering a burst of hiring in January and an influx of Americans looking for work Fights have broken out at a protest at New York ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monrovia police and city battle over contract -... (Mar '08)
|4 hr
|Monrovia citizen
|9
|Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11)
|Thu
|a concerned mom
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Thu
|Trojan
|32,723
|Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09)
|Wed
|Spyder
|284
|Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Michael Pacer
|5
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|48
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|mikexeznutz
|148
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC