Supporters in Pasadena outnumber protestors urging Planned Parenthood defunding
PASADENA >> Hundreds of Planned Parenthood supporters crowded outside the Lake Avenue Gold Line station Saturday morning to counter a smaller anti-abortion protest in front of the non-profit's Pasadena clinic roughly a mile away. The protest and counter-protest were in response to a nationally organized movement urging the federal government to defund the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|ChosenPharter
|32,732
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|20 hr
|Rich
|32
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|23 hr
|Koreano
|78
|Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Truth B Told
|49
|Georgia pays $225K to settle lawsuit with anti-...
|Fri
|Rainbow Kid
|2
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Feb 7
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Karelon
|303
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC