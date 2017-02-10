Supporters in Pasadena outnumber prot...

Supporters in Pasadena outnumber protestors urging Planned Parenthood defunding

16 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

PASADENA >> Hundreds of Planned Parenthood supporters crowded outside the Lake Avenue Gold Line station Saturday morning to counter a smaller anti-abortion protest in front of the non-profit's Pasadena clinic roughly a mile away. The protest and counter-protest were in response to a nationally organized movement urging the federal government to defund the organization.

