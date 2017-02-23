South Pasadena to paint Route 66 shield on road near Fair Oaks Pharmacy

The city of South Pasadena, California, and the California Historic Route 66 Association on Saturday will paint a large Route 66 shield onto Fair Oaks Avenue in front of Fair Oaks Pharmacy . The ceremony that will mark the recent 90th anniversary of Route 66 will take place at 11 a.m. at the corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Mission Street.

