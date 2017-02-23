South Pasadena to paint Route 66 shield on road near Fair Oaks Pharmacy
The city of South Pasadena, California, and the California Historic Route 66 Association on Saturday will paint a large Route 66 shield onto Fair Oaks Avenue in front of Fair Oaks Pharmacy . The ceremony that will mark the recent 90th anniversary of Route 66 will take place at 11 a.m. at the corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Mission Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Route 66 News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Atwater Village Metro Brown Line Station
|12 min
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|1 hr
|curious
|5
|Umar Johnson -a Lunatic, LIAR, & false prophet:...
|1 hr
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|ResidentPhartx
|32,756
|a Not My Presidenta s Daya protesters: a No ban...
|Tue
|spytheweb
|4
|Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Steve C
|50
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Feb 18
|Sickly
|36
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC