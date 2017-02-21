Solar system of seven Earth-sized planets 'could include worlds with life'
An extraordinary solar system of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a dwarf star could include at least three worlds on which life may have evolved, scientists believe. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/solar-system-of-seven-earthsized-planets-could-include-worlds-with-life-35473838.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35473837.ece/ec842/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-a839884e-d001-4abc-a4c4-73a955c07121_I1.jpg Astronomers have detected at least seven Earth-sized worlds orbiting cool dwarf star TRAPPIST-1 An extraordinary solar system of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a dwarf star could include at least three worlds on which life may have evolved, scientists believe.
