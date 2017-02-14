Snatch: The Cast Discusses the Crazie...

Snatch: The Cast Discusses the Craziest Days on Set

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

If Crackle's upcoming series Snatch is anything like the Guy Ritchie film it's based on, it's going to be plenty crazy. So does that crazy carry over to filming on set? TVGuide.com asked Snatch cast members Rupert Grint , Luke Pasqualino and Ed Westwick -- who were in Pasadena, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 4 hr Kassi joe flint 6
Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07) 5 hr Kassi joe flint 6
ice raids are back 5 hr Kassi joe flint 9
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr HoneyPharts 32,739
News Will 'Two and a Half Men' end run with or witho... (Jan '15) 23 hr alex1407 2
Kristy Asher is located at 3145 Lombardy Rd. Pa... Feb 12 KRISTY 2
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Feb 11 Rich 32
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,758 • Total comments across all topics: 278,872,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC