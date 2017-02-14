Snatch: The Cast Discusses the Craziest Days on Set

If Crackle's upcoming series Snatch is anything like the Guy Ritchie film it's based on, it's going to be plenty crazy. So does that crazy carry over to filming on set? TVGuide.com asked Snatch cast members Rupert Grint , Luke Pasqualino and Ed Westwick -- who were in Pasadena, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.