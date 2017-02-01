Russell Simmons' RushCard fined $13 million for 2015 outage

In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons presents the Vanguard Award on stage at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it has ordered Simmons' company RushCard to pay $13 million in fines and restitution related to a 2015 outage that cut off its customers from their money.

