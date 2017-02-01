Russell Simmons' RushCard fined $13 m...

Russell Simmons' RushCard fined $13 million for 2015 outage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Penticton Herald

In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons presents the Vanguard Award on stage at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it has ordered Simmons' company RushCard to pay $13 million in fines and restitution related to a 2015 outage that cut off its customers from their money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 1 hr telling it straight 1
Montebello Has A New Interim Fire Chief 1 hr Dirty Politics 2
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 1 hr Former Member 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr white girls 20,804
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 5 hr Trojan 32,723
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) 20 hr Spyder 284
News Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08) 22 hr Michael Pacer 5
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC