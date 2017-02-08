Richard Hatch: Five geeky facts about...

Richard Hatch: Five geeky facts about the late Battlestar Galactica star

Hatch was the only actor to appear in both the original and rebooted versions of the hit sci-fi show, first playing Captain Apollo in the 1978 to 1980 series and then Tom Zarek from 2004 to 2009. His career included roles in dramas such as The Streets of San Francisco, Dynasty, The Love Boat and Baywatch, but his true passion was for science fiction and he devoted himself to keeping the Battlestar Galactica franchise alive, as well as creating his own space-travel stories.

