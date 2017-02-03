Reclaiming the past: How to make old ...

Reclaiming the past: How to make old homes new a " without sacrificing character

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Salvage items help restore authenticity to a home, but also can be repurposed into other decor pieces to add extra charm. When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monrovia police and city battle over contract -... (Mar '08) 16 hr Monrovia citizen 9
Warning about Dr. Donald Hoagland (Apr '11) Thu a concerned mom 13
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Thu Trojan 32,723
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) Wed Spyder 284
News Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08) Wed Michael Pacer 5
News Realtors object to proposed business tax (Aug '10) Feb 1 Truth B Told 48
News Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10) Jan 23 mikexeznutz 148
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,300 • Total comments across all topics: 278,555,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC