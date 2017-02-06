Rain in Southern California triggers ...

Rain in Southern California triggers flood advisory, concerns of mud flows in foothills

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Dale Ball of La Canada has rain gear for herself and her dogs while walking past Devil's Gate Dam toward Hahamongna Watershed Park in Pasadena on Jan. 23. Dale Ball of La Canada has rain gear for herself and her dogs while walking past Devil's Gate Dam toward Hahamongna Watershed Park in Pasadena on Jan. 23. The first of two rainstorms to hit Southern California this week arrived before sunrise Monday, dropping more than an inch of rain in Ventura County and triggering concerns of mud flows in the city of Duarte. The storm is expected to let up this afternoon, said National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Bruno, but a second spell is expected overnight into early Tuesday.

