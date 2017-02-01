Race to Provide Commercial Weather Da...

Race to Provide Commercial Weather Data Heats Up

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Scientific American

A controversial push to expand the US government's use of commercial Earth-observing satellites is about to kick into high gear. Early next month, aerospace start-up Spire Global of Glasgow, UK, will send a mini-satellite into space aboard an Indian government rocket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies 4 min cheney 2
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 7 min JustaBoyWithA Sma... 2
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 11 min Racist Pig 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr melvin perez 20,802
News Witness: Hells Angels swarmed truck before Mari... (May '09) 2 hr Spyder 284
News Confidence in PUSD (Oct '08) 5 hr Michael Pacer 5
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Trojan 32,722
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Gunman
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,488 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC